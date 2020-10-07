RMG launches new membership program

The Robert McLaughlin Gallery is launching a new membership program in an effort to further connect members to Oshawa’s history of art.

With the new tagline “You belong here.” the RMG aims to deepen resident’s connection with the community and make patrons feel welcome and included.

The new membership program has plans ranging from $25 to $1,000.

Members will now be able to receive benefits such as invitations to members-only tours and events, free admission to most public art galleries in Ontario, discounts on RMG events, classes, and camps, and discounts in the RMG shop and access to special sales throughout the year.

Members will also be given access to the gallery’s Preferred Partners Program, offering discounts at select downtown Oshawa businesses such as All or Nothing Brewhouse, Berry Hill Food Company, Isabella’s Chocolate Café, Brew Wizards Board Game Café, and Spicy Affairs Indian Cuisine.

A key component of the RMG’s new membership program will be aimed at engaging younger members, as the gallery seeks to encourage a deeper understanding of its operations through social and artistic programming.

Young professionals will be able to purchase a “Young Patrons” membership, which will give them access to unique and exclusive arts programming in a social setting, taking them behind the scenes.

The RMG hopes this new offering will help further patrons’ understanding of art while connecting them not only with curators and artists, but also with like-minded individuals who are looking for a welcoming and inclusive gathering place to participate in arts and culture in Oshawa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

