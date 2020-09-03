RMG bringing back RMG Fridays Drive-In

The Robert McLaughlin Gallery is bringing back RMG Fridays Drive-In for a second time.

On Friday, Sept. 4, the RMG will hold its second RMG Fridays Drive-In, featuring musical performances by The Ugly Horse, a virtual tour of the exhibition “The Perfect Day” by artist Sophie Sabet, and a DRIFF short film screening of “One Small Step” by Aqsa Altaf.

Registration for this event is required and is $10 per car which includes a snack box from Isabella’s Cafe. Those interested can register at www.rmg.on.ca/events/rmg-fridays-drive-in-2/

Guests are asked to arrive between 7:30 and 8 p.m. and the screening will be from 8 to 10 p.m. at the RMG, 72 Queen St. The event is open to the public.

The Ugly Horse is a family band that brings Celtic and Maritime music to the GTA. Band members include Stuart Strickland, Jessica Welsh, Brian Welsh, and Hodgey Stone.

Sophie Sabet is a Toronto-based virtual artist working predominantly in video. Her practice is often autobiographical and intimately traces the complexities and fluidity of the domestic sphere.

Based out of Los Angeles, filmmaker Aqsa Altaf was raised in Kuwait by Pakistani and Sri Lankan parents in a Muslim household. She is fascinated with telling stories that are diverse in nature and reflect on subject matters that are universal.

This event is supported by 360 Insights, Kelly Kacor of Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, Cheryl Blackman, John & Patricia Crosbie, and Aleksi and Donna Moriarty.

Community partners include Durham Region International Film Festival, City of Oshawa, Region of Durham and Central Counties Tourism.

