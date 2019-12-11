RIMLAND, (Eddie) Viktor

August 3, 1957 – November 27, 2019

Passed away unexpectedly while vacationing in Aruba on Wednesday November 27th, 2019 at the age of 62. Very proud father of Sebastian, Oskar and Winston and remembered by their mother Karen.

Eddie is predeceased by his parents Artur and Erna Rimland of Oshawa, ON.

Dear brother of Angelika Downie (Robert) of North Vancouver, B.C., Victor Rimland of Cambridge, ON and Lorna Jess (Ken) of Oshawa, ON.

Cherished uncle Eddie to Adam Downie (Celine), Kayla Jess, Brittany Marshall (Callum) Tasia Jess (Kyle) and Ollivia Jess. Adored by many cousins and extended family.

Eddie had such an infectious personality and sense of humour that always lit up every room and connected him to so many friends over the years. He will be greatly missed.

Please drop in and join us on Sunday December 15th, between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the Brooklin Legion, 56 Baldwin Street Brooklin, ON as we celebrate a life well lived and honour Eddie.

Love leaves a memory no one can steal

Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com

