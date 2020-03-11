Ridgebacks name new women’s soccer coach

The Ontario Tech Ridgebacks have announced Audra Sherman will be the new head coach of the women’s soccer program.

“[Sherman] is enthusiastic about the opportunities with women’s soccer here at Ontario Tech and hopes to build on the positive results we’ve had in the program’s early history,” said athletic director Scott Barker.

As one of only three female coaches in the country to hold the national A license, she joins Ontario Tech after spending the last six years with Ottawa Fury FC in two main roles. She was the manager of community engagement and program development, while also holding the position of manager and head coach of the girls and women’s high performance program.

In her roles in Ottawa, she conducted player development training and game management for the top 40 female players in eastern Ontario. This also entailed designing, as well as managing the overall strategic community technical plans through the implementation of the Fury In Training club affiliation program.

On top of those two positions with Ottawa Fury FC, she was also the head coach of the elite girls academy (ages 14-18) from 2014 to 2017 and was an assistant coach with the Carleton Ravens women’s soccer program from 2011 to 2016.

“I’ve watched this group play before and we’ve got a great group of athletes here at Ontario Tech,” said Sherman. “I’m looking forward to getting started with them this spring and building on their success in recent years.”

She also brings plenty of playing experience having been a member of Canada Soccer’s national program from 1995 to 1997, followed by time with Clemson University from 1998 to 2000.

Sherman played at Hofstra University from 2000 to 2002 before spending five seasons playing in the USL W-League.

The Ridgebacks 2020 OUA season is expected to begin in late August, with the official schedule release slated in the coming months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

