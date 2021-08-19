Ridgebacks hockey player signs pro contract

Ontario Tech men’s hockey graduate Kyle Locke has inked his first professional contract with the Guildford Flames.

The four-year member of the Ridgebacks signed for the 2021-22 season and will play with former teammate Alex Yuill. The Flames compete in the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdon.

Locke says playing for the Ridgebacks allowed him to take on a big role, not only in the game of hockey, but in academics as well.

“With the support system built around the team, I was put in a position to do well,” he says. “It led to this opportunity to play in England which I’m grateful for.”

The 6’1 defenceman scored six goals with 24 points over 95 OUA regular season games at Ontario Tech.

“It is real nice to hear that Kyle is getting the opportunity to continue his career at the professional level,” says Ridgebacks Head Coach Curtis Hodgins, who says his strength and physicality will be a nice addition to the Flames team.

“And what a unique experience it will be for both Kyle and Alex to play pro hockey together and get to experience the different culture abroad,” adds Hodgins. “Our hockey program is excited for both of them and we look forward to following their successes.”

The Flames open their regular season on Saturday, Sept. 18 at home against the Coventry Blaze.

