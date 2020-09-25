Ride for COVID-19 relief

United Way Durham is inviting cyclists to ride this weekend for COVID-19 relief.

The Ride4UnitedWay is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 27, and funds raised this year are for the COVID-19 Relief and Recovery effort.

The annual ride will look a great deal different than it has in the past, but the idea of riding a bike for the sheer enjoyment and satisfaction while also helping to raise funds for COVID-19 relief remains.

Physical and social connectedness are paramount to the health of the community, and this year’s ride will emphasize the distancing aspects of cycling. Riders will have the opportunity to connect in purpose and cause as cyclists and community members will gather, while distanced, to help those most vulnerable.

All of the proceeds of the ride will support the COVID relief and recovery effort in Durham.

The priority is to support seniors and the most vulnerable, those facing food precarity, children, and families in crisis.

“As if we needed reminding: The COVID crisis has revealed how interconnected we all are, how the health of us all can depend on helping those most at risk and that the surest way to contribute to a return to any sort of normality or economic security is to help those most vulnerable,” says United Way Durham’s Chief Possibility Officer Robert Howard. “That is at the core of building a better and more prosperous community for all. And if anyone has ever gone for a bike ride when they’ve wondered if it was okay not to be okay, I hope they’ll keep riding, and maybe join us.”

Whether one is an experienced and familiar cyclist, new to the pastime, or rediscovering a passion and joy they may not have experienced in many years, all are welcome to come to Durham and ride.

There will be three courses – the medium, long, and the short course. All routes will begin outside of St. Bridget Catholic School, 200 Carnwith Dr. W. in Whitby.

Riders may register to ride at www.ride4unitedway.com.

