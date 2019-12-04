RICICA, Robert “Bob” Franklin

(Retired and long time employee at Scotia Bank)

Suddenly at home on Sunday November 10th, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn (née Hawker). Loving dad of Daniel (Lais), Lori (Angelo), Thomas (Jill) and Michael (Erinn). Caring Grandpa of Claire, Graham, Adam, Bradley, Ryan, Emily, Amber, James, Chelsea, Mikayla and Allyson. Cherished brother of Don (Shea) and Kathy (Paul). Son of the late Martin and Beatrice Ricica. Son-in-law of Gord and the late Audrey Hawker. Brother-in-law of Janice Hawker. Bob will be missed by extended family and friends. A private interment will take place. Donations in memory of Bob to SickKids Foundation can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

