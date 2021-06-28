Revamped playground, splash pad at Lakeview Park opens

The playground and splash pad at Lakeview Park has officially reopened after being closed for about a year for an upgrade.

Designed with many unique elements, the city says the larger play areas offer a wide variety of activities and challenges for children of all ages and abilities.

The upgraded playground features three separate areas for children for all ages. In the junior play area, preschoolers can spend their energy exploring the variety of ramps, sheltered areas, and quiet play activities on the fully rubberized play surface.

The senior play area includes the first Giant XL play structure in Ontario. Standing at almost nine metres tall, the action-packed, multi-level structure tower offers speedy slides in climbing opportunities.

The challenges heighten on the double zip line, the CocoWave pendulum swing and by climbing the Spacenet.

There are also increased seating areas adjacent to both the junior and senior play areas, providing shade and views to both areas.

Adjacent to the playground is Oshawa’s largest new splash pad, featuring 280 square metres of cooling fun with a multitude of spray features, including top sprays, ground sprays, fountain sprays, and a water dump bucket.

Further, the project provides new shaded seating areas, and increasing plantings to promote ecological diversity on the site, adds the city.

Lakeview Park also has a beach volleyball court, picnic shelters and washrooms.

Construction began in August 2020 following public engagement in 2019 where feedback was sought to guide the redevelopment to “ensure accessibility, while providing unique play and multi-sensory engaging elements.”

