Reuse Days are back

Spring cleaning is just around the corner and with that comes the return of Reuse Days.

The first Reuse Day event of 2021 will be held on March 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Durham Region Waste Management Centre, located at 4600 Garrard Rd. in Whitby.

The Region of Durham is accepting good quality, reusable items. This year, only clothing, household goods and small furniture will be accepted.

Items will be donated to Diabetes Canada and the Salvation Army Thrift Store.

Reuse Days is a program to keep quality, reusable items out of the waste stream.

Masks are required, and physical distancing will be in effect.

The region says only items deemed to be suitable for reuse by charities will be accepted. Garbage, household hazardous waste and electronics will not be accepted.

Materials refused by charities must be removed by residents and can be disposed of at one of the region’s waste management facilities, and fees may apply.

For more information on Reuse Days, including a list of acceptable items, or to learn more about waste management in Durham Region, visit www.durham.ca/waste, call 1-800-667-5671 or download the Durham Region Waste App.

