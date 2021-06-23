Residents warned about cell phone scam

There has been an increase in cell phone scams in Durham Region, according to Durham Regional Police.

DRPS says investigators have seen an increase in these scams after victims respond to ads listed on online markets.

After paying approximately $1,200 to $1,400, the victim will be sent phones that are completely sealed in a box. Upon opening the box, the phone is discovered to be fake.

Durham police are reminding residents to be cautious when purchasing items from individuals on online market places.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

