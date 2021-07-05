Residents displaced after fire at Oshawa apartment building

Several residents are displaced after a fire broke out at an Oshawa apartment building Saturday morning.

Oshawa Fire Services says the fire broke out at 1420 Ritson Rd. S. around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Billowing fames and thick black smoke could be seen erupting from the roof.

Upon arrival, Oshawa Fire Services says fire crews rescued two victims, both of whom were transported to hospital by paramedics.

One victim has since been released from hospital while the other remains in hospital.

Residents of the building were evacuated and transported to South Oshawa Community Centre for temporary shelter. The apartment building was home to about 50 to 80 residents.

The Oshawa Fire Inspector has commenced an investigation into the fire.

