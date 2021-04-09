Resident calling for all-way stop in his neighbourhood

An Oshawa resident is looking to the city to put an all-way stop in his neighbourhood.

In a letter to the city, Gregory Cusack says they are new residents of the city who moved to the area of Ashgrove Crescent and Tall Pines in November 2020.

They are asking for an all-way stop sign to be implemented at the intersection as a speed deterrent, which is currently a north-southbound stop.

“First, there is an elementary school one block away and we can see children walking to school daily without a safe place to cross the street,” he writes. “Secondly, as an expectant father, I’m hoping one day my children will be able to play on the street without my worrying about the corner we live on being a dangerous one.”

Despite City Councillor John Gray bringing the recommendation forward at the March 22 community services committee meeting to implement the stop sign, City Councillor Derek Giberson says it’s important the committee have all the information before moving forward.

“I want to make sure we’re differentiating here between whether a stop sign can go in versus whether it’s beneficial or not to do so,” he says. “My preference would be that we make sure we have done our due diligence as a committee and have staff examine this before we move ahead.”

Ultimately, council voted to refer the request back to staff for a report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

