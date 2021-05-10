As part of the City of Oshawa’s If you see it, report it! campaign, residents are being encouraged to report damage to city boulevards.

Community members should report damage, vandalism or graffiti to city boulevard fixtures to Service Oshawa.

According to the city, Oshawa’s boulevards are home to a significant number of fixtures that help serve the community daily.

Fixtures are located on approximately 1,200 km of city boulevards and may include traffic light poles and signals, power supply boxes, telecommunication boxes, maintenance hole covers, hydrants, and mailboxes.

Damaged or vandalized boulevard fixtures can be reported to Service Oshawa, which is available online (www.serviceoshawa.ca), over the phone (905-436-3311), live chat (www.oshawa.ca/livechat), or by email (service@oshawa.ca), Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you see it, report it! is a collaborative reporting campaign that encourages residents and businesses to report non-criminal related issues to Service Oshawa and criminal activity to Durham Regional Police.

More information can be found at www.oshawa.ca/reportit.

