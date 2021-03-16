Registration open for activeOshawa spring programs

Registration is now open for the city’s activeOshawa at Home spring programs.

“This spring, we see the return of popular recreation and culture programs that have been tailored for an online environment,” states the city.

Programming will begin the last week of March and will include camp, dance, fitness, preschool, sports, inclusion services, and the popular Camp2You Kits.

Online Spring Break activities, which takes places the week of April 12 to 16, are also available in the activeOshawa Guide and will include activities for children three to 12 years of age.

All the programs are live-streamed and are designed to provide community members with a way to keep active, stay connected and be engaged while participating from the comfort and safety of home.

To participate, registrants will require a computer, laptop or tablet, a webcam and Internet connection.

For more information, visit the general information section in the activeOshawa Guide.

To register, visit Register.Oshawa.ca.

