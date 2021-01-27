Registration open for activeOshawa at Home winter programs

Residents looking for ways to keep their kids active at home can now participate in virtual programs through the city.

Registration is now open for activeOshawa at Home winter programs, which aims to provide kids and youth through recreation and cultural programs with active and engaging activities from home.

Programs are live-streamed by city instructors using the Cisco WebEx platform, which can be accessed with a computer, laptop or tablet, webcam, and an internet connection.

Winter programming begins the first week of February with the return of Camp2Youth Theme Kits.

Camp themes include Full S.T.E.M. Ahead, I Heart Camp, Go for the Gold and Leaping’ Leprechauns. Each kit is full of activities for campers to create, build, and explore while at home.

Pickup for the Camp2Youth kits will be available at Delpark Homes Centre and South Oshawa Community Centre.

To learn more about the winter programs, view the active Oshawa 2021 Winter Online Recreation Program Guide.

For more information or to sign up, visit the City of Oshawa’s activeOshawa page.

