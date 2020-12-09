Register for curbside Christmas tree pickup

With the holidays fast approaching, registration is now open for curbside Christmas tree collection.

Residents should register their address by Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in order to receive curbside collection of their Christmas tree.

Once registered, residents will receive curbside collection of Christmas trees during the week of Jan. 11 to 15. Tree collection may not coincide with the waste collection day.

All Christmas trees will be collected no later than Friday, Jan. 15.

Trees should be placed at the curb no later than Monday, Jan. 11 at 7 a.m., regardless of the residents’ waste collection day.

Trees longer than 1.8 m (6 feet) must be cut in half so they fit in the truck.

Trees should not be placed at the curb in advance of the designated collection week to ensure trees do not become stuck or frozen in snow banks or blown down the street.

Because the trees are composted, it is important to remove tinsel, decorations, lights, stands, and plastic tree bags.

Registering for the Christmas tree collection helps the city plan more efficient collection routes by eliminating the need to drive every street resulting in cost savings and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information or to register for Christmas tree pickup, visit www.oshawa.ca/treecollection or call Service Oshawa at 905-436-3311.

