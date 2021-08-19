Regional Chair’s Classic a success

Although participants didn’t come together on the golf course this year due to COVID-19, Roger Anderson’s legacy continued with the 2021 Virtual Regional Chair’s Classic silent auction.

“I want to thank the local community for their support of the students and youth in Durham Region,” says Regional Chair John Henry.

“Although this year’s Regional Chair’s Classic was different than in the past, the results and impact will continue to make a difference in the lives of many,” he adds.

Generous donations from sponsors, donors and proceeds from the auction raised more than $150,000 in support of students in financial need at Durham College and Ontario Tech University, as well as programs at Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences.

In total, more than $6.9 million has been raised since the tournament’s inception.

