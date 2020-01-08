Region wants input on future of broadband internet

The Region of Durham is reaching out to the public for feedback on the future of broadband internet services.

The region has launched surveys on broadband services targeted at both residents and business owners, including farmers.

According to a media release, data collected from the surveys will provide insight from local communities to determine the next steps in achieving the goal of improving network speeds across the region.

To complete the survey, visit durham.ca/broadband. Hard copies are also available at local municipal offices.

The survey will be available until April 30, 2020.

In 2018, the region launched a broadband strategy titled “Connecting our Communities.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

