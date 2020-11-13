Region testing nuclear alerting system next week

Residents may be receiving some nuclear alerts next week as Durham Region is holding its fall test of the nuclear alerting system.

The nuclear alerting system warns people in the unlikely event of an emergency at the nuclear generating station in Clarington or Pickering.

The test will take place on Nov. 23 and 24 during daytime hours.

On Nov. 23, an auto dialer will call about 100,000 landline phone numbers within 10 km of the nuclear generating stations. Call display will show the calls as coming from 905-666-6291.

On Nov. 24, the outdoor sirens will sound for up to one minute. The sirens are within three km of the nuclear generating stations and will be heard by people who are outdoors and in that area.

Cell phone, radio and TV alerts will be tested by the province on Nov. 25.

The region is reminding residents that this is just a test and no action is needed if they receive an alert. In a real emergency, hearing the sirens means residents should go indoors and tune into local media outlets or official government channels for instructions.

The next test is scheduled for spring 2021.

Residents can learn how they will be alerted by looking up their address at www.durham.ca/alertmap.

For more information, visit www.durham.ca/nuclearpreparedness or call the nuclear alerting information line at 1-866-551-5373.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

