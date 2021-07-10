Region seeking community applicants for Anti-Racism Task Force

Durham community members and stakeholders can apply to join Durham Region’s Anti-Racism Task Force (DRART).

DRART is part of the region’s commitment to develop and implement an Anti-Racism Framework to ensure a healthy workplace and to address racism within the communities the region services.

Durham Regional Chair John Henry says diversity is one of Durham’s greatest strengths and the task force will help ensure that voices of the community are recognized and at the centre of Durham’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work.

“By prioritizing those with lived and living experiences and concerns of all racialized groups in the region, we will be able to work together to make a difference in the community,” says Henry.

The task force will adopt a ‘hub and spoke’ model where working groups will be identified to address disparity in racialized (such as Indigenous, Black and Asian) communities. Anti-Black racism will be the initial focus of the task force.

The region says precedence will be given to the lived and living experiences and concerns of all racialized groups in the region.

Regional Council appointed Councillor Sterling Lee as the Council representative for the DRART, with Councillor Granville Anderson as the alternate.

In accordance with the terms of reference for DRART, Regional Council has also appointed Regional CAO Elaine Baxter-Trahair as the staff representative with Don Beaton, Commissioner of Corporate Services, as the alternate.

In addition to those already appointed, it is suggested the membership be comprised of 15 to 18 individuals, including 10 racialized community members with lived experience and/or specialized expertise, including those with intersectional social locations; and three to six representatives from industry, association and public institutions, including Academia with a focus on anti-racism or critical race theory (such as Ontario Tech University, Durham College, Trent Durham University, and/or local schools boards); professional associations; and community and socially focused organizations.

“Your voice matters to us,” says Allison Hector-Alexander, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, adding, the task force will be integral to ensuring all of Durham Region’s programs, services and supports are equitable and inclusive.

“By joining this task force, you’ll have the important role of advising Regional Council on issues related to racism in all its forms,” she continues. “We look forward to reviewing your applications.”

Applications close July 20, 2021 at 5 p.m.

To apply or to learn more, visit www.durham.ca/DEI.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

