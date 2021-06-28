Region says getting vaccinated is crucial

As Durham Region was recently identified as a Delta hot spot, the health department says it is “crucial to get as many residents fully immunized as quickly as possible.”

The health department says as more residents are immunized, it ensures an optimal level of protection and helps in slowing the rate of transmission within the community.

Durham has received the shipment of Pfizer vaccine that was recently delayed, which affected the Pfizer supply in the mass immunization clinics across the region.

As a result, the health department has been administering the Moderna vaccine at area clinics for appointments booked by individuals 18 and older.

With this shipment, the health department will resume providing the Pfizer vaccine at the mass immunization clinics located at the Ontario Tech Campus Ice Centre in Oshawa, the Audley Recreation Centre in Ajax, and the Garnet B. Rickard Recreation Complex in Bowmanville, on June 24.

Clinics in north Durham and the McKinney Centre in Whitby will remain unchanged and continue to administer the Moderna vaccine.

The health department has also received an additional supply of the Moderna vaccine, which has allowed an increase in daily appointments to 1,550 from the current 940 appointments at Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex in Pickering. This clinic will now only offer the Moderna vaccine.

Individuals 12 to 17 years old will continue to be vaccinated with Pfizer, as Pfizer is the only vaccine approved in Canada for this age group. Youth who had appointments booked at the Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex clinic site will be contacted by health department staff to discuss options for booking at other clinics offering Pfizer.

To book an appointment at any Durham Region mass immunization clinic, visit www.durham.ca/vaccineappointment or contact the call centre at 1-888-444-5113.

For more information and updates on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Durham, visit www.durham.ca/covidvaccines.

