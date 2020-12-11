Region recognizes local accessibility champions

The region has recognized eight local champions with an Accessibility Award in honour of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The award recognizes their dedication to removing barriers and making the region more accessible for people of all abilities.

Each year, the local Accessibility Advisory Committees (AACs) nominate individuals, businesses or services based on their efforts in identifying, removing and preventing barriers for individuals living with a disability.

“I would like to congratulate the winners of this year’s Accessibility Awards,” says Regional Chair John Henry, adding their efforts are an example of how the various communities are working together to support people of all ages and abilities.

“We can all benefit and learn from these champions,” he adds. “Though we have come a long way, we still have a road ahead to make our communities more inclusive. We can only continue to do so by being innovative and responsive to the needs of our community.”

The 2020 Accessibility Champion from Oshawa is Linda Tamburro, a representative of the Oshawa Accessibility Advisory Committee and well-respected community member known for her passion to develop an accessible community for people of all abilities.

As a dedicated member of the committee, Tamburro was instrumental in moving forward several actions to help contribute to a barrier-free Oshawa and raise awareness, including the launch of a new logo and flag for their committee.

The Oshawa Accessibility Advisory Committee flag was flown at half-mast at City Hall in February 2020 in memory of Tamburro and the contributions she made to her community.

The other 2020 recipients include Abiraa Karalasingam from Ajax, Russell Fisher from Brock Township, Clarington resident Ryan Ormiston, Pickering resident Don Terry, Brandon Bird from Uxbridge, Sheridan Nurseries in Whitby, and Roberty Atkinson for the Region of Durham.

“It is an honour to recognize those in our community who are working towards making Durham more accessible,” says Durham Region CAO Elaine Baxter-Trahair, who notes removing barriers to every day life allows everyone to fully participate in the “fabric of our society.”

She says additions such as incorporating automatic doors for a business or implementing more accessible practices in an organization can improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable population.

“Through our Multi-Year Accessibility Plan, the region will also continue to identify services and initiatives with an accessible lens to address the growing needs of our diverse community,” she adds. “We must all do our part.”

A video showcasing the accessibility champions and their work to make their communities more accessible can be viewed at www.durham.ca/accessibility.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

