Region moving into Step One of province’s Roadmap to Reopen plan Friday

The Region of Durham will be moving into Step One of the province’s Roadmap to Reopen plan on Friday, June 11 at 12:01 a.m.

The province made the decision to move into Step One based on the province-wide vaccination rate and continuing improvements in key public health and health system indicators, according to the region.

Step One of the Roadmap to Reopen includes, but is not limited to, outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 10 people, and non-essential retail is permitted at 15 per cent capacity while essential and other select retail is permitted at 25 per cent capacity, both with no restrictions on goods that can be sold.

Outdoor dining is permitted with up to four people per table, with exceptions for larger households, and outdoor attractions are permitted, such as zoos, landmarks, historic sites, and botanical gardens, with capacity and other restrictions.

In Durham, local businesses can visit the COVID-19 response website or Durham.ca/ReopeningToolkit for reopening information and support; in addition to 14 Patios to Visit in Durham Region’s Downtowns to help support small business.

Durham Public Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on June 7, down from 43 cases reported on June 6.

There are currently 306 active cases across the region, 270 of which are in home isolation and 36 are in hospital with 12 in the ICU.

The province will remain in Step One for at least 21 days to evaluate any impacts on key public health and health system indicators.

