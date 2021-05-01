Region lowers vaccine eligibility to to those 45 and older in hot spots

Durham residents aged 45 and older in hot spot areas are now eligible to book an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The province announced they are expanding bookings for vaccine appointments to individuals 45 and older in designated hot spot communities in 13 public health units, including Durham Region Public Health.

Appointments can be booked at designated community mass immunization clinics in hot spot postal code areas.

Further, the province announced child care workers and licensed child care settings are eligible to book their vaccination appointments as well. According to the region, child care workers will require a letter from their employer confirming eligibility.

Appointments for these new eligibility groups are now available for booking at www.durham.ca/vaccineappointment or by calling 1-888-444-5113.

“This is a step forward in Phase Two of our vaccine distribution plan to ensure we are protecting people and communities most at risk,” says Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott. “By using every available channel to drive vaccines, we are working to vaccinate Ontarians as quickly as possible and stop the spread in our communities. I encourage everyone who is eligible to book their appointment as soon as they can.”

Ajax and Pickering residents 18 to 45 years old living in the L1S, L1T, L1V, L1X, and L1Z hot spot postal codes are eligible to receive their vaccine at the fixed Ajax Community Centre hot spot pop-up clinic; however, appointments at this clinic are fully booked until May 16.

Residents from these hot spot postal code areas are also able to book appointments at one of the rotating hot spot pop-up clinics that will be available in the Ajax and Pickering hot spot areas. These rotating clinics will serve residents who live in hot spot postal code areas where each clinic will be located.

A list of rotating pop-up clinics is available at www.durham.ca/covidvaccines.

Rotating pop-up clinics will operate on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday each week until May 28. Appointments are required. Those from each identified hot spot must show proof of age and address when arriving at these clinics. Appointments can be booked at www.durham.cavaccineappointment or by calling 1-888-444-5113.

Residents in these hot spot postal code areas are also able to visit available mobile clinics. The location of mobile clinics will be posted at www.durham.ca/covidvaccines shortly before each clinic is scheduled in a specific community. No appointments are required for the mobile hot spot clinics; these clinics operate as first come, first served. Those from the identified hot spots must show proof of age and address when arriving at all mobile clinics.

“As the Health Department continues to expand clinic access for Durham Region residents, community mass immunization clinics continue to operate in all municipalities across the region,” states Durham Region Health Department.

Residents 45 years and older who live in any of the hot spot areas can also book an appointment at the following Durham Region community mass immunization clinics, including the Audley Recreation Centre in Ajax, Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex Area in Pickering, and McKinney Centre in Whitby. Individuals must show proof of age and address when arriving at community mass immunization clinics.

The health department says those between 18 and 45 years old who live in a hot spot area must book at a rotating hot spot pop-up clinic or attend a hot spot mobile clinic. Information on clinic locations and additional eligibility requirements can be found at www.durham.ca/covidvaccines.

Residents are asked to book only one appointment per person.

Furthermore, area residents 40 and older are able to book appointments through participating pharmacies to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. For information on participating pharmacies in Durham Region, visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations. This program is run by the province.

Durham Region Health Department reported 154 new COVID cases on April 29, down from 258 active cases reported the day before. This brings the total active case count to 2,244 across the region, 1,722 of which are COVID-19 variants of concern. This brings the seven-day moving average positivity rate for variants of concern to 81 per cent.

Of the 2,244 active cases, there are 2,144 people in home isolation and 100 people are in hospital with 30 in the ICU.

The region also reported three new deaths this week – two on Sunday, April 25 and one on April 26. There have been a total 338 COVID deaths in the region, 217 of which were long-term care and retirement home residents.

Oshawa currently has 484 active cases; 38 new cases were reported on Thursday. There are 473 people in home isolation and 11 people in hospital with four in the ICU.

Durham Region Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Kyle says residents should get vaccinated as soon as they are able.

“I urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated as soon as it is your turn,” he says. “COVID-19 has been spreading at an alarming rate and we all need to continue to work together in the fight against this virus.”

