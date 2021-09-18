Region extends two COVID-19 mass immunization clinics to end of 2021

The Durham Region Health Department and Lakeridge Health are extending two area COVID-19 mass immunization clinics to remain open until the end of 2021.

The clinics in Oshawa and Ajax were slated to close by mid-September, but both clinics will now remain open joining the list of walk-in, pop-up and mobile clinics being offered in numerous communities throughout Durham.

Both clinics at the Ontario Tech Campus Ice Centre in Oshawa and the Audley Recreation Centre in Ajax will remain open to the public, providing access for both walk-in opportunities and booking appointments.

The region says extending the operation of these clinics will help address an increased demand for COVID-19 vaccines following recent vaccine-related provincial announcements, including mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies in high-risk settings as of Sept. 7, and proof of COVID-19 vaccination status to access certain businesses and settings, effective Sept. 22.

Since Sept. 1, the health department has seen a steady uptake in vaccinations with almost 6,000 individuals receiving a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, 83 per cent of Durham residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 78 per cent of individuals in this age group being fully vaccinated. For residents 12 and older, almost 82 per cent have received at least one dose, while 77 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

For more information or to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit www.durham.ca/covidvaccines.

