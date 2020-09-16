Red light cameras have arrived in Durham

Red light cameras have arrived at select locations throughout Durham Region to help improve traffic safety.

Running red lights has the potential to cause serious injury or death for both the offending driver and innocent victims. The Durham Vision Zero’s goal is to help eliminate that.

The region’s collision records database shows 534 collisions over a three-and-a-half-year period at signalized intersections where the cause was specifically attributed to a driver disobeying traffic control indications. Many of these collisions resulted in significant injuries and sometimes death.

The Region of Durham is one of many municipalities across Ontario using red light cameras to create safer roads. For more information on red light cameras in Durham Region, visit durham.ca/RedLightCameras.

Durham Vision Zero is a long-term plan to ensure a safe transportation system that sees no lives lost or serious injuries on Durham’s roadways. Learn more at durham.ca/VisionZero.

