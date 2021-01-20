Record year for DRPS food and toy drive

The DRPS 32nd annual Food and Toy Drive was a record-breaking success.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and some concern surrounding restrictions and safety measures, Food and Toy Drive Coordinator Cst. Darryl Rice says the drive was able to go ahead with the assistance of the DRPS Emergency Operations Centre to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

“Every agency, charity, food bank, mission, individual and family that needed our help, received more than what they ever could have expected,” states Rice, noting gymnasiums, rooms, basements and cupboards were filled with donations, with donations continuing into the new year.

“Those who had it to give this year, gave more, and those who weren’t sure if they had it to give at all, gave because someone needed it more,” Rice continues. “The region of Durham truly cares about its communities and those in need, from our children to our seniors.”

During a year when Rice says police needed it most, he says it was “humbling this year more than ever that the public stepped forward to extend their overwhelming support to the DRPS and the people we serve and protect within this amazing Region of Durham.”

Rice has been volunteering his time with the Food and Toy Drive for the last five years.

“His efforts have made a difference to thousands of families across Durham Region,” states the DRPS. “This year his work to ensure COVID-19 did not interfere with helping those in need has been extraordinary.”

DRPS also thanks everyone who contributed to this year’s toy and food drive.

“It has been a difficult and uncertain year for everyone and it’s inspiring to see everyone come together and make a difference for those who need it most.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

