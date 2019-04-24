Recognizing improved accessibility

The city is seeking to recognize those who help improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

Nominations for Oshawa’s Accessibility Improvement Award are open, and residents can nominate an individual, business and organization they believe makes a difference in the community.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m.

To submit a nomination online or to receive a print copy of the application, visit oshawa.ca/accessibilityawards, or contact Service Oshawa at 905-436-3311 or service@oshawa.ca.

Award winners will be honoured at a special council meeting on Tuesday, May 28.

“It is important that all residents understand the aim of our city becoming barrier free. The City of Oshawa has a goal to ensure accessibility is comprehensively addressed and well implemented,” said Ward 1 City Councillor Rosemary McConkey, council representative on the Oshawa Accessibility Advisory Committee.

The city is also looking for nominations for the E.P. Taylor Windfields Farm Champion Award, which celebrates someone who “exemplifies innovation and has overcome adversity.”

Nominees can be a person who lives or works in Oshawa, or collaborates with an Oshawa-based organization.

According to a media release, the recipient must “have demonstrated an ability to overcome adversity in their journey, and must exemplify innovation.”

The E.P. Taylor Windfields Farm Champion Award is part of the “Honouring Windfields Farm Legacy” program, which commits to preservation, education events and commemoration by the city, Ontario Tech University and other community partners.

Nominations must be received by May 15, and include a summary that describes the individual’s innovation or contribution to the community.

Applications can be submitted to culturecounts@oshawa.ca or in person at Service Oshawa, 50 Centre Street South.

