Reader defends assertions

Dear Editor,

It appears that I have touched a raw nerve of a Mr. M. Byrne, by utilizing my still, so far at least, democratic freedom to send a letter to the editor of my local newspaper several times over the years.

He is absolutely correct about one thing at least. I do reject the United Nations statistic that states less than 0.5 percent of que jumpers had a serious criminal record. First of all I do not trust the UN at all, and we would be far better off if we disassociated ourselves from it altogether.

It once had honourable beginnings, but has sunk into the slime since then by allowing despots and dictators into the fold.

We would never know the true background of many of these que jumpers anyway, and they would certainly never tell us, as they are not fearful of walking past a Canadian Government sign that states it is illegal to cross here and you will be arrested. If they are not fearful of this they sure would not be fearful of lying if they had to.

It is almost always the default position of the progressive left to resort to name calling when anybody does not agree with their view of the world.

Hence, the term ” xenophobic” is sprinkled often in Mr. Byrne’s chastisement of me. Also the old chestnut “racist.”

To set the record straight, I have no fear of any legal immigrants to our country, as long as they come in through the legal channels, and bring a desire to help carry the load and pay their own way, and hopefully even become a business owner who hires other legal Canadians to share in the wealth of this great country. I am firmly against the open border concept preferred by George Soros and his lackey Trudeau.

Without borders you have no country.

Millions of immigrants to Canada from other countries that came in legally have nothing but contempt for illegal que jumpers that made their own lengthy legal immigration journey a farce.

Mr. Byrne fails to mention just how many have been sent back to the country of origin? He seems to feel he has first hand knowledge of how many were rejected, but where are they now? Still here I am sure living off our generous welfare system while they drag the appeal process through the courts for years to come. Most, anyway. The figure I heard last was less than 100 deported.

If anybody is guilty of race bating and division it is the progressive left who resort to the same old story of blaming Canadians for all the troubles of the world, when in fact it is they themselves that are ruining this once great country.

Poland and Hungary are only two of the European countries that will not allow unfettered migration into their countries, as they have lived under the yoke of communism in the past. They know better from first hand experience. Brexit also comes to mind, as the British prefer to set their own course and destiny, rather than be told how many migrants they must allow in by a foreign entity. Italy is another that has seemed to have seen the light.

Japan is another example of a country with strong borders. No migrants there at all.

I believe our proud and brave soldiers fought for a strong, safe, welcoming Canada in two world wars and Korea. Not for a wasteland with no scruples or moral compass.

This letter by Mr. Byrne is just another liberal smear job to attempt to discredit me and anybody else that feels the way I do, and I know there are many.

I get my news reports from trusted media outlets, not the mainstream media such as CBC, the state broadcaster, as they are in the tank for Trudeau, and are really just stenographers for him, not journalists. They get well over a billion dollars per annum from taxpayers, plus the millions recently endowed by Trudeau to the tune of $600 million to “trusted news media outlets.” There has been even more since then, as he hopes to bribe them to stay true to him, and deny us the truth.

That appears to be the way Mr. Byrne likes “journalism” done, but not me, nor the other millions of followers that believe in freedom of the press, like I do. To hold the government of the day to account. Not just be lap dogs waiting for another bone from their master.

Russ Horner

