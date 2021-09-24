All roads lead to treasure as Cystic Fibrosis Canada invites local families to follow cues, gather goodies and take in the beauty of Niagara with a fun and unique, socially-distanced ‘treasure hunt.’

On Sunday, Oct. 17, “Questers” in select cities and towns across the country will embark on fun, family-friendly Quest4CF events while raising funds for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Participants will venture out in their vehicles, solve puzzles and follow clues in search of a treasure chest hidden somewhere in the region.

In the spirit of the season, participants are encouraged to “Dress for the Quest” in their best Halloween costumes. Children will receive goody bags for safe and physically-distanced “trick or treating” at stops along the way.

There are also prizes to be won and a barbecue lunch is included for all participants.

The cost is $60 per vehicle, with proceeds going to benefit Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Questers are also encouraged to reach out to their friends and family to donate to their journey.

Space is limited to only 50 vehicle registrations per location.

Those who register for Quest4CF before Oct. 10 will receive one entry for a chance to win two economy class tickets to any Air Canada scheduled destination in North America (including Hawaii, Mexico, and the Caribbean).

For full contest rules, including how to receive more entries into the draw, visit https://quest4cf.crowdchange.net/air-canada-contest.

To register or sponsor a team, visit https://quest4cf.crowdchange.ca/1959.

For more information on Cystic Fibrosis, visit https://www.cysticfibrosis.ca.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

