Radio Park now serving tennis and pickleball

Grab a racquet, as tennis and pickleball are now available at Radio Park.

After a partial redevelopment of Radio Park, at 200 Grenfell St., there are now two new standard tennis courts; four dedicated pickleball courts; a courtyard gathering area with shade tables; and customized landscaping.

Community members using outdoor amenities and visiting Oshawa parks and trails are reminded to adhere to safety protocols, government orders and health authority guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community members can also enjoy the courts for the remainder of the season until the last week of October.

In the spring of 2021, the courts will be outfitted with windscreens to provide sheltered play.

The partial redevelopment of Radio Park was a recommendation of the Parks, Recreation, Library and Culture Facility Needs Assessment (2015). The project also incorporated feedback from the community obtained during a community engagement session last fall.

“Racquet sports are a great way to enjoy outdoor activity – socially-distanced,” says Ward 4 City and Regional Councillor Rick Kerr. “Both tennis and pickleball are growing in popularity, so enhancing this fine community park with these courts will add to the existing bocce courts to provide more and varied enjoyment to a wider segment of our community. Staying healthy and active is critical in these pandemic times.”

For more information or to learn more about other park redevelopment projects visit www.oshawa.ca/parks-trails-development.

