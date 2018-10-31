Public invited to speak on cannabis stores

The city of Oshawa will be inviting the general population to give feedback on the subject of permitting physical cannabis retail stores in Oshawa.

Cannabis use, which became legal on Oct. 17, is currently being sold online by the government only. However, retail stores will be able to sell cannabis beginning April 1, 2019.

Municipalities have also been given the option to opt-out of permitting physical cannabis retail stores within their municipal boundaries until Jan. 22.

Due to the opt-out period, staff will be delivering a report to the newly elected city council that will include information on cannabis related impacts to permitting cannabis stores in Oshawa. They will also receive the community’s feedback in the report to help influence their decision.

As of Oct. 17, cannabis may be consumed on private property. However, it is prohibited in areas such as indoor common areas like condos, apartment buildings and university and college residences.

It is also prohibited at schools and on school grounds, while also not being allowed within 20 metres of all public areas.

It cannot be consumed within 20 metres of community recreational facilities, or children’s playgrounds.

Smoking cannabis is prohibited everywhere that the consumption of tobacco is prohibited as per the Smoke Free Ontario Act, 2017.

For more information, visit www.ontario.ca/page/cannabis-legalization and www.canada.ca/cannabis, or go to www.oshawa.ca.

