Public input needed on French language education

The Durham District School Board is looking for the community to provide feedback on its review of French as a Second Language (FSL) programming.

The review, conducted throughout last year and recently presented to the board, incorporates research into FSL programming, feedback received through public.

“The goal of the review is to ensure that as an English language school board, we can provide sustainable and quality FSL programming across the district, while ensuring the viability of English programming at dual track schools,” states DDSB.

Community members have a final opportunity to share their input on the draft report’s recommendations until Jan. 18. Comments can be sent to fsl@ddsb.ca.

Staff will consider major themes, which will be shared with the board at an upcoming meeting.

For more information or to view the draft report, visit www.ddsb.ca/en/programs-and-learning/fsl-programs-review.aspx.

