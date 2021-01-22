Public health and safety top priority for regional chair

As Durham Region and the rest of the province continues to grapple with COVID-19, Regional Chair John Henry says the public’s health and safety is his “number one priority.”

Henry says there have been recent concerns and questions surrounding some regional councillors’ decisions to travel during COVID-19, noting he felt it was important to address the issue both directly with regional council as well as with all Durham residents.

“I have reminded all regional councillors of the importance of leading by example; and that while there are no legal barriers to travel or to following other guidelines and restrictions during this pandemic, as elected officials we are held to a higher accountability – accountability from our constituents, our peers and ourselves,” states Henry.

He says it is the duty of regional councillors to encourage high standards of conduct and that residents expect the same in return.

“I want to make it very clear that the public’s health and safety is my number one priority as regional chair,” Henry continues, adding he expects that regional councillors follow all public health advice in order to protect the health and safety of the community.

Henry says following all rules, regulations and guidelines laid out by our public health experts is the best chance to reduce the spread of the virus.

“The best way we can fight COVID-19 until the full vaccine rollout is complete is to follow all public health advice together,” he says. “And together, we remain #DurhamStrong.”

