Provincial budget coming April 27

It was the federal government’s turn earlier this month. Now, it’s the province’s turn.

In a news release, the province has announced that the 2017 Ontario Budget will be delivered by Charles Sousa, the province’s finance minister, at 4 p.m. on April 27.

Sousa says that the budget will be a balanced one.

“Ontario is creating jobs, the economy is growing, and we will deliver on our commitment to balance the budget this year. These are meaningful accomplishments in a time of global economic uncertainty,” he states in a news release.

“A balanced budget and strong economic growth allow us to continue making important investments in the services and supports that people rely on, including health care and education. I look forward to delivering the 2017 Budget and expanding on these important commitments in the coming weeks.”

In a speech made at the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto, Sousa announced that the province saw a 2.6-per-cent growth in GDP in 2016, higher than the 1.4 per cent seen nationally.

