Latest News

Provincial budget coming April 27

Finance minister says spending plan will be balanced

Posted on April 18, 2017 by oshawaexpress in News

It was the federal government’s turn earlier this month. Now, it’s the province’s turn.

In a news release, the province has announced that the 2017 Ontario Budget will be delivered by Charles Sousa, the province’s finance minister, at 4 p.m. on April 27.

Sousa says that the budget will be a balanced one.

“Ontario is creating jobs, the economy is growing, and we will deliver on our commitment to balance the budget this year. These are meaningful accomplishments in a time of global economic uncertainty,” he states in a news release.

“A balanced budget and strong economic growth allow us to continue making important investments in the services and supports that people rely on, including health care and education. I look forward to delivering the 2017 Budget and expanding on these important commitments in the coming weeks.”

In a speech made at the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto, Sousa announced that the province saw a 2.6-per-cent growth in GDP in 2016, higher than the 1.4 per cent seen nationally.

2015 Dowellman Publishing Corp, All Rights Reserved