Province shuts down schools for three weeks amid COVID-19 fears

Ontario schools are set to close their doors until mid-April due to fears surrounding COVID-19.

Today Premier Doug Ford, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, and Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, issued a statement regarding the impact of COVID-19 on publicly funded schools as March Break approaches.

Based on advice from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and other healthcare experts, Lecce has ordered to close all public schools in Ontario for the two weeks following March Break.

This means Ontario schools will remain closed from March 14 through to April 5.

“We recognize the significant impact this decision will have on families, students, schools, as well as the broader community, but this precaution is necessary to keep people safe,” reads a press release from the province.

The press release also notes the province has moved forward with other measures to protect the health of the public, including setting aside $100 million in contingency funding in the upcoming 2020 budget to address challenges related to COVID-19.

“We are further mindful of those who work in other public institutions and buildings,” reads the release. “As this situation evolves, Ontario’s COVID-19 Command Table is prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any scenario and provide the government with advice on measures to keep the public and frontline workers safe.”

