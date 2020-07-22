Province funding employment services at Durham College

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

The province is giving almost $9 million in funding for employment services through Durham College.

Durham MPP Lindsey Park was joined recently by Whitby MPP Lorne Coe and Durham College President Don Lovisa to announce the funding at Durham College.

The funding of $8,966,831 will be used to help students get training, build skills, and find a job after they are done school.

The funds will be divided between a number of programs, including employment service ($2,017,366), the Canada-Ontario Job Grant ($224,481), the Literacy and Basic Skills program ($1,620,581), the Youth Job Connection and Youth Job Connection: Summer Programs ($381,900), the in-class training program ($4,131,946), and the Apprenticeship Enhancement Fund ($590,557).

“These definitely have been unusual and challenging times for so many,” says Park. “As we begin to reopen the economy across the province, allowing businesses to open their doors again, we can’t forget the many people who have lost their jobs during this difficult time.”

Park explains there are many people looking to create new skills to help meet the demands of the “post-pandemic economic environment,” or to “add tools to their tool belt.”

She notes there are also employers who are looking to adapt and remain competitive, and therefore want their employees to gain new skills.

“These are the kinds of things that will be increasingly important in the many months and years to come as we look to recover as quickly as possible from the impacts of COVID-19,” she says.

Park also notes the government does not want to forget those who are “entering the work force for the first time,” and have just completed their post-secondary education.

“We have to continue to support our students, and prepare them for the jobs that are available today, and the jobs coming to the market tomorrow and the years to come,” says Park.

In partnership with Employment Ontario, Park says Durham College delivers programs for the Ministry of Labour, Training, and Skills Development.

“It’s particularly important to highlight them, and how people can connect to them right now,” says Park.

To access the employment services managed by Durham College, visit employmenthelp.ca/contact.

