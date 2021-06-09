Practice odd-even watering this summer

The Region of Durham is asking residents to practice odd-even lawn watering from now until September in an effort to conserve water.

Odd-even lawn watering means residents with an odd number home address should only water on odd calendar days, and residents with an even number home address should only water on even calendar days.

Residents can also conserve water by only watering grass when necessary.

According to the region, a healthy lawn requires 2.5 centimetres (or one inch) of water per week, including rainfall.

John Presta, Director of Environmental Services for Durham Region, says water conservation is very important, especially during the hot summer months.

“Save money and help conserve out municipal water supply by following the odd-even lawn watering practice,” he says. “A small change like this can help make a big impact.”

Odd-even lawn watering is mandatory during the summer months under the Regional Water System Bylaw 89-2003.

The region says observing this bylaw will help decrease the amount of water consumed each summer.

For water conservation tips, visit www.durham.ca/waterconservation, or contact the region’s technical support division at 905-668-7711 or toll-free at 1-800-372-1102.

