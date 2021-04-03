Portion of Windfields Farm Drive West closing until mid-May

Windfields Farm Drive West is closing for construction until mid-May.

Windfields Farm Drive West will be closed between Cosgrove Drive and Bandsman Crescent from April 12 until May 14 for the installation of new service connections at Dantonbury Block 109, according to the city.

The road will be open to local traffic only during the road closure; there will be no emergency access.

Road closure and detour signs will be posted in accordance with provincial standards, the city states. Unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

