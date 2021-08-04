Portion of Wilson Road South closing for construction

A portion of Wilson Road South will be closing in August for the installation of water and sanitary services.

The Region of Durham is advising residents that a full road closure of Wilson Road South, between Olive Avenue and Shakespeare Avenue, will take place from August 16 to 20.

However, the region says unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule.

Traffic detour signs will be posted in advance of the closure.

Businesses in the area will remain open throughout the construction.

The region says it realizes that the construction work will be disruptive and will “make every effort to complete the work as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

