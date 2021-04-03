Portion of Grandview Street North closing for construction

A portion of Grandview Street North is closing until the end of April for the installation of new service connections.

The road closure will take place on Grandview Street North between Conlin Road East and Woodstream Avenue from April 12 to April 30, 2021.

The new service connections are being installed at Delpark Homes.

There will be access for local traffic only during the construction period with no emergency access.

Road closure and detour signs will be posted in accordance with provincial standards, according to the city.

The city states unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

