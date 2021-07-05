Police warning of increase in drug overdoses

Durham police say there has been a recent increase in drug overdose calls over the past few days leading police to believe there may be a toxic “batch” of drugs circulating in the region.

DRPS is reminding residents that it is dangerous to use non-prescription drugs purchased from unregulated sources.

Illicit drugs may have contaminates that can cause overdoses and are undetectable to the user.

Police say there are tips to help prevent an overdose for anyone who uses drugs, including never using drugs alone and watching the dosage size, however, there is no safe level of illicit drug use.

Police also suggest to avoid the mixing of drugs, know of the signs of symptoms of an overdose, and call 9-1-1 if someone is possibly overdosing.

Finally, police say it’s important to have a Naloxone kit available.

The overdose prevention line is a number anyone can call if using drugs alone. For more information, call 1-888-853-8542.

