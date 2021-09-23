Police seize gun during traffic stop

An Oshawa man is facing numerous charges after police seized drugs and a gun during a traffic stop in Oshawa.

Durham police conducted a traffic stop on Sunday, Sept. 19, around 7 a.m., in the area of Farewell Street and Bloor Street East after finding a driver passed out behind the wheel at this intersection.

Officers observed a firearm in the vehicle and attempted to arrest the driver. Police say a struggle ensued and the officers utilized a CEW to gain control of the man.

The man was arrested without incident and police seized a loaded mini Glock, cocaine, and fentanyl. He was also impaired.

The 27-year-old Oshawa man faces 12 charges. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation can contact Cst. Leal at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5100.

