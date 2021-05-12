Police seize drugs in Oshawa

Durham police have arrested two suspects in connection to a disturbance call in Oshawa.

Police responded to a residence on Celina Street in Oshawa on Tuesday, May 4 around 7:10 a.m. for reports of a disturbance. Officers spoke to the involved female suspect who was arrested at the scene on an outstanding warrant from a December 2020 investigation.

The male suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police seized a quantity of cash, knives, bear spray, and drugs, including cocaine, crystal meth, heroine and fentanyl. The total street value of the drugs and cash seized was approximately $18,000.

A 32-year-old Oshawa female is charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession dangerous weapons carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, and possessing a prohibited weapon knowing possession is prohibited. She was held for a bail hearing

On Wednesday, May 5, police arrested a 33-year-old Oshawa male, who is charged with damage/mischief to property under $5,000, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of dangerous weapons. He was released on an undertaking.

Anyone who may have new information about this incident is asked to contact Durham Regional Police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5200.

