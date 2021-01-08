Police seize drugs and weapons in Oshawa

Durham police have arrested two suspects and seized a quantity of drugs and weapons after concluding a drug investigation in Oshawa.

Investigators, with the assistance of the Tactical Support and Offender Management units, executed a search warrant at a residence on Mill Street in Oshawa on Thursday, Jan. 7.

During the search warrant, investigators seized approximately $90,000 in cash, drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cannabis and heroin, and numerous imitation handguns and weapons.

A 33-year-old Oshawa female is charged with four counts of possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession for the purpose of trafficking (cannabis). She was released on an undertaking.

A 37-year-old Oshawa male is facing 17 charges, including four counts of possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking (cannabis), dangerous weapons, assault with a weapon, robbery with an offensive weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was held for a bail hearing.

The male suspect was also charged in relation to a robbery at an Oshawa hotel on Bloor Street West on Dec. 17. The suspect entered one of the units armed with a gun and stabbed the victim before fleeing on foot. The victim in this incident sustained non-life threatening injuries to his face.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact D/Cst. Woolley or D/Cst. Kollaard at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2732/2738.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

