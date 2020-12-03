Police release surveillance photos of robbery suspect

Investigators have released surveillance photos of a suspect in a knife-point robbery of an Oshawa convenience store.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, at approximately 7 p.m., a lone male wearing a gas mask entered the Elderberry Convenience store on Elderberry Drive in Oshawa.

He pulled down a plexiglass barrier and threatened the employee with a knife before taking a small quantity of cash and fleeing the store. He may have left in a nearby parked vehicle.

The employee was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’9” tall and about 175 lbs. He was wearing a gas mask, silver hoodie, jeans and grey shoes.

Anyone with new information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Stewart at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5360.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

