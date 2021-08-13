Police officer assaulted

A 32-year-old man is facing charges after assaulting an officer with a piece of wood.

Durham police were called to the area of Centre Street South on John Street West on Sunday, Aug. 8 for a man making threats.

Police say the man was found waving a piece of wood in an aggressive manner, then he fled the area on foot. One officer caught up to him and the man struck the officer multiple times with the piece of wood.

Officers and a citizen in the area assisted the officers in subduing the man. Police say a CEW was also deployed to affect the arrest.

The officer received non-life threatening injuries during the incident.

The 32-year-old Clarington man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, assault with intent to resist arrest, possession of weapons dangerous to the public, and failing to comply with a peace order. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information pertaining to this incident can contact DRPS Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5100. Anonymous tips can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-2228477 or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.

