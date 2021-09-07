Police make two arrests, seize gun

Two males are facing numerous charges after a theft arrest led to the seizure of a firearm in Oshawa.

Durham police responded to a shoplifting call at the Walmart on Harmony Road North in Oshawa on Thursday, Sept. 2. Police say one of the suspects entered the store, selected items and left the store without paying.

They say the suspect made his way to an awaiting white Honda Civic and both the suspect and the driver were arrested. Police located and seized a 9mm handgun during the investigation.

A 23-year-old Oshawa man and 19-year-old face a combined 13 charges, including theft under $5,000, mischief/damage to property under $5,000, possessing a loaded restricted/prohibited firearm, occupying a vehicle with a firearm, restricted/prohibited firearm with no licence or registration certificate, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

They were both held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact DRPS Cst. Vandenburg at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2332.

