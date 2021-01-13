Police make two arrests after locating stolen vehicle

Durham police have arrested two suspects after stopping a stolen vehicle in Whitby overnight.

Police responded to a possible impaired driver in a white Honda van in the area of Stevenson Road South and Highway 401 in Oshawa on Tuesday, Jan. 12 around 3 a.m.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however the driver failed to stop for police.

The suspect vehicle continued slowly on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 where it eventually came to a complete stop at Thickson Road ramp in Whitby.

Police received information that the van was stolen from Clarington and a female and male were arrested. A small quantity of cocaine was also seized.

A 30-year-old Oshawa male has been charged with flight from police, failing to comply with an order, possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing property obtained by crime.

A 31-year-old Whitby female has been charged with possessing property obtained by crime and possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

They were both later released on an undertaking.

