Police make arrest in weekend stabbing

A 47-year-old man was air-lifted to a Toronto trauma centre after being stabbed numerous times during an altercation in Oshawa over the weekend.

Police were called to the area of Adelaide Avenue West and Simcoe Street North in Oshawa on Saturday, May 1 around 5:50 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police say the suspect and victim both live at the residence where the incident occurred.

During the altercation between the two males, the victim was stabbed multiple times and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police arrived and located the victim, who was air-lifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he remains in stable condition.

The suspect, a 43-year-old male, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, robbery, dangerous weapons, and failing to comply with probation. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact DRPS D/Cst. Bowler at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2739.

